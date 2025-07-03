Centene Corporation (CNC) Investors See Over $11 Billion Of Shareholder Value Wiped Out In 1 Day Amid Independent Actuary Data, Withdrawn 2025 Guidance Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 2, 2025, investors in Centene Corp. () saw the price of their shares of this normally low-volatility stock crash 40%, after the company withdrew its guidance, blaming preliminary discussions and data generated by an independent actuary, Wakely.

The unusual circumstances and severe investor reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Centene may have violated the securities laws. The firm urges Centene investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages per sons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit:

Contact the Firm Now: ... | 844-916-0895

Centene Corp. (CNC) Investigation:

Centene promotes itself as a leading healthcare enterprise, which takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high quality and cost-effective services to government- sponsored and commercial healthcare programs that focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals. It offers products to individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid members and to those insured by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

In the past, Centene has assured investors that it uses“actuarial methods that are commonly used by health insurance actuaries and meet Actuarial Standards of Practice.”

On April 25, 2025, Centene increased its 2025 revenue guidance to investors by $6 billion, reiterated its 2025 GAAP diluted EPS guidance floor (greater than $6.19), and reiterated its 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance floor (greater than $7.25).

On July 1, 2025, Centene's assurances were called into question when the company abruptly announced it was withdrawing its April 2025 guidance, rather than simply adjusting it downward. This decision stemmed from new information Centene received regarding the Health Insurance Marketplace (Marketplace) data.

The company stated that it had recently analyzed its first view of 2025 industry Marketplace data from Wakely, an independent actuarial firm. This initial data covered 22 of Centene's Marketplace states, representing approximately 72% of its Marketplace membership.

Centene reported that the overall market growth in these 22 states was lower than anticipated. More significantly, the implied market morbidity in those states was considerably higher than, and materially inconsistent with, the company's assumptions for risk adjustment revenue transfer that were used to prepare its previous 2025 consolidated guidance.

The company's preliminary analysis of these 22 states indicated a reduction in its full-year net risk adjustment revenue transfer expectation by an estimated $1.8 billion, which corresponds to an adjusted diluted EPS impact of approximately $2.75. Furthermore, Centene noted that while it didn't yet have information or estimates for its remaining seven Marketplace states, it anticipated an additional reduction to its net risk adjustment revenue transfer expectation, with a corresponding adjusted diluted EPS impact, due to the morbidity trends observed in the initial 22 states.

In response to these shocking disclosures, the price of historically low-volatility CNC shares cratered 40% (-$22.87) in a single day.

“We're investigating whether Centene may have misled investors about the sufficiency of its actuarial practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Centene and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now .

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Centene investigation, read more .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Centene should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895