Methode Electronics To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results On Wednesday, July 9, 2025
The company will conduct a conference call and webcast the following day, Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company's website, , on the Investors page.
A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through July 24, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing passcode 52484. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website, , on the Investors page.
About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.
Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.
For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
...
708-457-4030
