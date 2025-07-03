Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards
The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $15.49, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 1, 2025. The options granted to each employee shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at .
