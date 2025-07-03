The Honest Company Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on July 1, 2025, pursuant to a delegation by the Board of Directors and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Mr. Bruce entering into employment with The Honest Company. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting schedule commencing on July 1, 2025, with 25% of the restricted stock units vesting on May 19, 2026 and an additional 6.25% of the restricted stock units vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter, subject to Mr. Bruce's continued employment.
About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideal, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit .
