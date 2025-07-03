Pool Corporation Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM: POOL) announced today that it has released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report.

“Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report outlines our ongoing efforts to support our employees, protect the environment and give back to the communities in which we live and work. In our operations, we are guided by our four operating priorities: safety, growth, profitability and striving to be an Employer of Choice. Keeping these values at the forefront helps us advance our business, grow our customers' businesses and lead the outdoor living industry to a strong and responsible future,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Highlights from our 2024 report include:



Employee Care and Safety: Safety is our first operating priority, and we strive for Goal Zero: zero employee injuries, zero preventable vehicle accidents and zero roadside violations. In 2024, we honored team members who exemplify safety leadership through our Safety Challenge Coin and Safe Driver of the Year programs. We also invest in our employees through leadership development, wellness programs and a culture of recognition.

Environmental Stewardship: We are committed to environmental stewardship and responsible resource use through the products we sell and efforts we undertake. Our sustainability initiatives, including waste diversion, returnable packaging and vinyl pool liner recycling programs, are designed to minimize our environmental impact. In 2024, we reduced our landfill waste by 22%, diverting nearly 11,000 tons. Giving Back to the Community: We support local communities through outreach initiatives, disaster relief efforts and our SWiMPACT! program, which has provided free swim lessons to over 42,000 children and training for 3,000 lifeguards in partnership with YMCAs nationwide.



Explore the full report and see how we are making a difference at .

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include“forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in POOLCORP's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, 2024 Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

