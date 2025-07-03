Sienna Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Release Date And Conference Call
The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1 - 800 - 715 - 9871 , conference ID: 3837569 . A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website . The webcast of the call will be available for replay until August 13, 2026 and archived on Sienna's website.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 extension 3030
