FAIR Congratulates Congress On Passage Of Vital Immigration Enforcement Funding In Reconciliation Bill

The following statement was issued by Joe Chatham, director of government relations for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, in response to today's passage of the budget reconciliation bill:

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) congratulates Congress on passage of the budget reconciliation bill that provides billions in funding to strengthen interior immigration enforcement and help to ensure that our borders remain secure.

"During the previous four years, the American public endured record levels of illegal immigration, record costs and immeasurable damage to the security and well-being of the nation. The legislation passed by Congress today is critical to ensuring that our borders will remain secure beyond the current administration and that the millions of illegal aliens now in the country will be removed.

"Notably, Congress approved more than $60 billion in spending on border security infrastructure – providing for completion of the border wall and electronic equipment to detect the entry of illegal aliens and contraband, and additional Customs and Border Protection manpower and facilities to arrest and detain those who enter illegally.

"That funding is urgently needed, but the bill does not stop at preventing new illegal immigration. It also includes crucial funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out President Trump's mandate to remove the millions of illegal aliens in the country. Likewise, the bill includes another $45 billion to ensure that we have adequate detention space to hold illegal aliens who are apprehended until they can be removed. By FAIR's conservative estimate, the illegal alien population reached about 18.6 million by the end of the Biden administration.

"The funding for border security and interior enforcement represents a landmark investment that will save American taxpayers many billions more over the long term. FAIR estimates that illegal immigration now costs federal, state and local governments at least $150.7 billion a year. Ensuring that our borders remain closed to illegal entry and that illegal aliens are removed is an investment in America's future that will protect American taxpayers from being forced to shoulder the burden for illegal aliens.

"Congress must now turn its attention to passing legislative changes to put a permanent end to immigration policies that have long failed to serve the public interest and close loopholes in our laws that were exploited by the Biden administration to allow millions of illegal aliens to enter the country. In 2023, the House passed H.R. 2, a bill that would have achieved many of those goals, but the Senate refused to consider it. With Republicans now in control of that chamber, and a president who is prepared to sign such a bill, we call on Congress to put an updated version of that bill on his desk before the end of the 119th Congress."

Contact: Ira Mehlman, 213.700.0407 or [email protected] .

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

