Unsolicited Press Champions Womanhood, Motherhood, And Resilience With Four Bold New Books

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Raw, Honest, and Unapologetic: New Voices on Motherhood, Trauma, and the Female Experience

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unsolicited Press is proud to announce the release of four transformative books that fearlessly explore the complex terrain of womanhood, motherhood, trauma, and feminist resilience. Arriving between March 2025 and December 2025, these titles are part of Unsolicited Press's Year of Womxn catalog-an ambitious publishing initiative dedicated to amplifying the stories, poems, and essays of womxn writers across the literary spectrum.In an era where women's voices are still too often silenced or sanitized, these works speak loudly and unapologetically, each in their own way mapping the messy, beautiful, heartbreaking, and empowering journey of becoming-and being-a woman.MOSAIC by Laura Gaddis (March 2025)A poignant memoir of endurance and transformation, Mosaic follows Laura Gaddis through five harrowing years of high-risk pregnancies, grief, and the slow, hard-won birth of resilience. Through medical challenges, personal loss, and the unsteady terrain of early motherhood, Gaddis reveals how tragedy and triumph can coexist-and how women can forge their own identities in the crucible of hardship.Read moreMOTHER! by Summer Stewart (December 2025)Part poetry, part manifesto, MOTHER! is an intimate examination of the intersections between motherhood, sexuality, and feminist identity. With razor-sharp essays and lyric poems, Stewart lays bare the contradictions of motherhood in the modern world: the struggle to reclaim selfhood, the pressure of societal expectations, and the radical act of stepping back to stand tall. MOTHER! is a call to all women to own their stories, their bodies, and their power.Read moreYOU MAY FEEL A BIT OF PRESSURE: Observations from Infertility's Heart-Wrenching Ride by Amy Gallo Ryan (October 2025)With unflinching honesty and emotional depth, this collection chronicles one woman's agonizing journey through unexplained infertility. Each chapter is shaped around the relentless emotional cycles-Hope, Shame, Courage, Grief-that define this often invisible struggle. It's a brutally honest yet compassionate look at a path so many walk in silence, offering recognition, comfort, and perhaps most importantly, validation.Read moreMOTHER VIPER by Savannah Cooper (August 2025)Savannah Cooper's haunting, lyrical poetry lays bare the layers of identity, grief, and transformation that shape a woman's life. From the disillusionment of religious upbringing to the unimaginable pain of pregnancy loss, Mother Viper is both a lament and a hymn-honoring the broken parts while illuminating the path toward healing. With searing beauty, Cooper invites readers into the liminal spaces where memory, faith, and sorrow intersect.Read moreTogether, these four books offer unfiltered glimpses into the realities of womanhood. They do not flinch from the hard truths: loss, heartbreak, rage, healing, and above all, the fierce resilience that defines what it means to survive and to thrive.The Year of Womxn catalog reflects Unsolicited Press's deep commitment to celebrating the voices of womxn writers-voices that challenge, transform, and inspire. Through these stories, essays, and poems, Unsolicited Press continues to build a literary home where womxn's experiences are honored, amplified, and shared.For more information, author interviews, review copies, or event bookings, please contact .... Unsolicited Press titles are distributed by Asterism Books .About Unsolicited PressUnsolicited Press is an independent publisher based in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to publishing bold, thought-provoking literature across genres. We champion diverse voices and stories that push boundaries, challenge expectations, and ignite change.

