Tips For Avoiding DUI Charges On The 4Th Of July, According To A Defense Attorney DUI Attorney, Wichita, KS

WICHITA, Kan., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th of July is one of the most anticipated summer holidays. Think cookouts, lake days, fireworks, and gathering with friends and family. But with the celebration often comes increased alcohol consumption, and unfortunately, a consequent rise in DUI arrests. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , Independence Day consistently ranks among the most dangerous holidays for impaired driving. At the McConnell Law Firm , we've seen firsthand how one night of poor judgment can lead to serious legal consequences. Don't ruin your holiday weekend (or your future!). If you're planning to enjoy a few drinks this July 4th, consider these tips for avoiding DUI charges, according to our DUI attorney in Wichita, Kansas.

Find a Designated Driver

It might sound simple, but having a designated driver is one of the most effective ways to avoid a DUI, no matter what day of the year. Before the 4th of July rolls around, find a designated driver who can commit to staying sober for the entire evening (or the entire duration of your event). This person should not drink "less" than everybody else, but should stay completely sober. Too often, drivers think they are okay to drive after "just one or two" drinks, only to end up over the legal limit. Choose your designated driver in advance and make sure they understand the responsibility to keep everyone in your party safe and stress-free!

Use a Ride-Share Service

With ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft , there's really no excuse for drinking and driving. And while surge pricing may apply on holidays, it's still far cheaper than a DUI conviction, which can cost thousands of dollars in fines, court fees, increased insurance rates, and reputation harm. If you're unable to find a designated driver and plan to rely on ride-share apps, make sure your phone is charged, the app is downloaded, and you have a backup plan if service is spotty. If you're traveling outside the city or to a rural area, consider calling a local cab service if ride-share apps are not available in your vicinity.

Celebrate at Home

One of the easiest ways to eliminate the risk of a DUI is to host the party yourself or gather at a friend's house (somewhere not in public). When you stay home, you don't have to worry about getting behind the wheel. Plus, you can better control your environment, provide plenty of non-alcoholic options, and make sure your guests have safe transportation if needed. If you're hosting, consider offering places for people to sleep over or helping coordinate rides, as you could be held partially liable if a guest drives home intoxicated and causes harm to others.

Know Your Limits

Understanding how alcohol affects you and when it's time to stop is important, not just when avoiding charges, but for your general well-being. In Kansas, the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit is 0.08%, but impairment can begin long before that. Everyone metabolizes alcohol differently, and a variety of factors (body weight, food intake, medications) can influence how quickly you reach that limit. Our DUI attorneys in Wichita recommend drinking water between alcoholic beverages, eating throughout the day, and limiting the number of drinks you consume to help you stay in control and avoid making poor choices, such as choosing to drive drunk. Even if you feel okay, you could still be over the legal limit and face arrest if pulled over. If there's any doubt, err on the side of caution and don't drive!

Understanding Kansas' DUI Laws

Getting charged with a DUI is a quick way to ruin your holiday weekend. According to Kansas statute , drivers who are both arrested and convicted of a first-offense DUI may face license suspension either criminally or civilly. In fact, an offender's first DUI arrest alone can result in a license suspension ranging from thirty days to one year. Subsequent DUI offenses often carry higher penalties, as follows:

Second Offense







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for two or more years 48 hours in custody followed by 72 hours of house arrest

Third Offense







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for three or more years 90-day mandatory minimum time in custody

Fourth Offense







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for four or more years Possible prison time

Fifth Offense







License suspension for one year



Restricted driving with an IID for 10 years Possible prison time

To learn more about Kansas's DUI penalties, click here !

Have You Been Accused?

If you're facing a DUI charge, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a DUI attorney in Wichita about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of a DUI attorney in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

