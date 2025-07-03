403
Mercosur Under Brazil: Expanding Markets And Modernizing Cooperation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, assumed the rotating presidency of Mercosur on July 1, 2025, and will hold this position until December 31, 2025.
During this six-month term, Brazil aims to boost trade and make cooperation within South America's main trade bloc more practical. President Lula's top priority is to finalize the long-negotiated Mercosur-European Union trade agreement.
If signed, this deal would create a free trade area for over 780 million people, removing most tariffs on goods traded between the two regions.
This would help South American businesses sell more products in Europe and make imports cheaper for local consumers. The agreement also covers services, investment, and public procurement, aiming to simplify customs and improve market access.
Brazil is also pushing for new trade talks with Canada, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and wants to update agreements with Colombia and Ecuador. The goal is to give Mercosur members more options and make their economies less dependent on any single partner.
Improving infrastructure is another key part of Brazil's plan. The Bioceanic Route, a new road network linking Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile, will cut travel time to Asia by up to two weeks.
Brazil Pushes Faster, Safer Mercosur Trade with Local Currencies
This will make exports faster and cheaper. Brazil also supports using local currencies for trade within Mercosur , which would lower costs and reduce reliance on the US dollar.
Security and stability matter for trade. Brazil is calling for joint action against organized crime, which disrupts business and threatens safety. The plan includes sharing intelligence and tightening controls on weapons and money flows.
On the environment, Brazil points to its clean energy, with over 80% of electricity from renewables, and promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 67% by 2035.
However, the government insists that trade deals must balance environmental rules with economic growth. Brazil's leadership marks a shift to practical, business-focused cooperation in Mercosur.
The country wants better access to world markets, stronger infrastructure, and safer conditions for trade. These steps aim to help South American economies grow and compete globally, offering real benefits for businesses and workers.
