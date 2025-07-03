403
Petrobras Launches Major $5 Billion Drive To Boost Diesel And Jet Fuel Output In Rio
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, Brazil's state oil company, has announced a R$26 billion (about $5 billion) investment to upgrade and expand its refining operations in Rio de Janeiro.
The company will focus on two major sites: the Duque de Caxias Refinery and the Boa Ventura Energy Complex in Itaboraí. These upgrades will increase production of S-10 diesel by 76,000 barrels per day and aviation kerosene by 20,000 barrels per day.
S-10 diesel is the cleanest diesel sold in Brazil, with very low sulfur content. This investment will help Petrobras meet rising demand for cleaner fuels and reduce the country's need to import diesel and gasoline.
The Duque de Caxias Refinery, one of Brazil's largest, can process 240,000 barrels of oil daily. The Boa Ventura complex, previously stalled due to corruption scandals and financial issues, now includes a new natural gas processing plant and will soon add more fuel production units and power plants.
Petrobras Invests R$33B to Boost Fuel Security and Clean Energy
Petrobras expects the project to create about 30,000 direct jobs and up to 38,000 jobs in total, including indirect employment. The company's total energy investment in Rio de Janeiro now exceeds R$33 billion, covering refining, petrochemicals, and energy infrastructure.
Brazil produces a lot of crude oil but still imports much of its diesel and gasoline. By modernizing its refineries, Petrobras aims to make Brazil more self-sufficient and better able to meet its own fuel needs.
Cleaner fuel production will also help reduce air pollution and support newer, more efficient vehicles. This investment is a major step for Petrobras and Brazil's energy sector.
It will boost local jobs, improve fuel security, and support the country's shift to cleaner energy. The upgrades in Rio de Janeiro's refineries will have long-term benefits for Brazil's economy and environment.
