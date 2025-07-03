403
Pompeo Calls On Latin America To Decide Between U.S. And China
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at the Lisbon Forum that Latin American countries must pick a side in the ongoing competition between the United States and China.
Pompeo made these remarks on June 3, emphasizing that the choice is not just about two countries, but about two different systems: democracy and freedom versus authoritarian control.
Pompeo argued that China, led by the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, is at its strongest point in decades. He said this strength is driving China to expand its influence worldwide, including in Latin America , through investments in technology, infrastructure, and trade.
According to official data, Chinese companies have invested about $10 billion per year in Latin America since 2010, making China the top trading partner for countries like Brazil.
Pompeo warned that these investments can come with risks. He pointed to concerns about rising debt and the loss of control over important national assets. He also said that Chinese financial involvement in countries such as Venezuela has contributed to economic instability.
Latin America Caught Between U.S. Influence and China's Rising Role
The United States, he explained, sees China's growing role as a direct challenge to its own long-standing influence in the region. China has rejected these criticisms, saying its investments are based on mutual benefit and respect for national sovereignty.
Chinese officials have accused the US of trying to keep its dominance in Latin America by spreading fear about China 's intentions. Pompeo criticized governments that try to stay neutral, saying that not choosing is itself a choice.
He argued that defending values like human dignity, private property, and freedom is essential for the region's future. Latin American countries now face a difficult decision.
The outcome will shape their economies and independence for years to come. The US continues to urge caution, while China offers economic opportunities. The region stands at a crossroads, with its leaders weighing the benefits and risks of each path.
