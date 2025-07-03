403
Big Deals, Fewer Moves: Brazil's M&A Market Shifts In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's mergers and acquisitions market in 2025 is seeing bigger deals but fewer of them. Official figures show that the total value of M&A transactions jumped 40% to $29 billion in the first half of the year.
This increase came even as the number of deals fell by a quarter to 322, compared to 432 in the same period last year. Energy and natural resources now dominate, making up 60% of the M&A market, a sharp rise from just 10% in 2020.
This includes large transactions in electricity, oil and gas, mining, and pulp and paper. The energy sector alone could draw up to R$120 billion in investments this year.
Renewable energy deals have reached R$50 billion over the past decade, with the number of deals and the amount of energy traded both rising sharply.
Some of the biggest recent deals include Actis buying EDP Energias de Portugal for $524 million, Pontal Energy purchasing 52 distributed generation plants from Grupo Vip Air for about $131 million, and Aura Minerals acquiring the Serra Grande gold mine from AngloGold Ashanti for $76 million.
Brazil's M&A Market Shifts Toward Consumer Deals
Consumer and retail deals are also growing, now making up 20.5% of the market, up from 6% last year. The most notable deal is Suzano 's $1.73 billion purchase of a 51% stake in a tissue paper joint venture with Kimberly-Clark.
Other sectors-like technology, logistics, real estate, health, and business services-have slowed down. High interest rates, which rose to 14.75% by June, and a weaker Brazilian real have made borrowing more expensive.
However, they have also attracted more foreign buyers, who have accounted for R$27.4 billion ($4.8 billion) in cross-border deals so far this year. A major tax reform passed in December 2023 aims to simplify Brazil's complex tax system, giving businesses more predictability.
This, along with hopes for a better economy, is expected to keep M&A activity strong, especially in infrastructure, renewable energy , and financial services.
The main story is that companies are focusing on bigger, safer deals in sectors that can handle economic ups and downs. Both local and foreign investors are looking for assets that offer stability and growth potential.
These shifts show where money and jobs are likely to move in Brazil's changing economy. All data and figures are based on official sources and verified market reports.
