Mercosur: Milei's“Iron Curtain” Speech, The Clash With Lula, And What's At Stake
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President Javier Milei and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now stand on opposite sides of a debate that could reshape South America's largest trade bloc, Mercosur.
Milei, who took office in late 2023, has sharply criticized Mercosur's rules, claiming they have mostly helped Brazilian industry while holding back Argentina's economy.
He argues that Mercosur acts like an“iron curtain,” blocking members from global markets, and has warned that Argentina may leave if it cannot pursue its own trade deals, especially with the United States.
Milei's government has already expanded the list of products exempt from Mercosur's Common External Tariff, aiming to make Argentina's economy more open.
He has also celebrated the end of trade talks with the European Free Trade Association and pushed for new agreements with countries like Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Milei's approach signals a clear shift toward more flexible and independent trade policies for Argentina. Lula, on the other hand, sees Mercosur as a tool for regional stability and collective bargaining.
He stresses that trade policy should benefit all members and protect local jobs. Lula supports the Mercosur–European Union agreement, finalized in December 2024, which covers 722 million people and a combined GDP of $22 trillion.
He insists that the deal must reflect the interests of all member countries and has worked to address concerns from France about environmental and health standards.
Argentina–Brazil Rift Threatens EU–Mercosur Trade Integration
Trade data highlights the importance of the bloc. In 2024, the European Union imported €56.0 billion and exported €55.2 billion in goods with Mercosur's four founding countries.
Brazil accounted for €89.5 billion of this trade, while Argentina contributed €16.4 billion. Most EU imports from Mercosur were primary goods, while EU exports to Mercosur were mainly manufactured products.
Over the past decade, EU imports from Mercosur rose by 50.3%, and exports increased by 25.1%. The personal and political rift between Milei and Lula has made it harder to deepen integration.
Since taking office, Milei has not met Lula for bilateral talks and has publicly criticized him. This tension threatens Mercosur's unity and the future of the EU-Mercosur agreement, which still needs ratification.
The outcome of this dispute will shape South America's economic future. If Argentina pursues a more independent path, Mercosur could lose its cohesion, affecting trade and investment.
If Lula's approach prevails, the bloc may stay united but move more slowly toward open markets. The stakes are high for businesses and workers across the region, as the future of Mercosur remains uncertain.
