Statement From American Nurses Association President On Passing Of H.R. 1 In The House
Statement by Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of American Nurses Association
SILVER SPRING, Md., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply concerned about the negative impacts of the bill that has just passed both houses of Congress and will soon go to the President's desk for signature.
According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, H.R. 1 will slash healthcare funding by $1.1 trillion, with $930 billion in Medicaid cuts, and cause 11.8 million Americans to lose access to their health insurance. These are not just numbers – they are human beings.
Passage of this bill is a devastating blow to millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid. Nurses see firsthand how critical Medicaid is as a lifeline for families, seniors, children, and those living in rural and underinvested areas. These cuts will have a downstream negative effect on clinic access, staffing, and access to care, with consequences that will be felt for generations.
The American Nurses Association's commitment to ensuring human flourishing and access to healthcare remains steadfast. We will continue to advocate relentlessly to defend healthcare access, hold policy makers and regulators accountable, and mitigate these damaging cuts. Nurses are the trusted voices in every community across this country, and we will continue to speak out for our patients and the future of healthcare in America. The American Nurses Association stands firm in its commitment to protect patients, communities, and the nursing workforce.
MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]
