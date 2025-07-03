MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CCIB recognizes Art Cunningham as the 2025 recipient of the Excellence in Indigenous Relations award, honoring decades of impactful leadership

Toronto, ON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is proud to announce Art Cunningham as the 2025 recipient of the Award for Excellence in Indigenous Relations, recognizing his leadership and lasting impact on Indigenous communities.

Cunningham is a Métis leader with deep connection to the land which is at the root of his more than 35-year career as a respected leader in Indigenous relations. As the founder and president of Roundtable Consulting, he continues to guide meaningful collaboration between Indigenous communities, corporations, and governments.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of a sector that understood the importance of building relationships with Indigenous Peoples. Seeing how our contributions made a difference is what inspired me to stay committed,” said Cunningham.

Sponsored by Sysco, the award honours an individual who has made exceptional contributions to fostering positive and meaningful relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, improving outcomes for Indigenous peoples and building bridges between Indigenous Peoples and Canadian society.

“Art Cunningham's work over the past three decades has helped lay the foundation for more respectful and meaningful relationships between industry and Indigenous communities,” said Tabatha Bull, president & CEO of Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.“His leadership is grounded in integrity, cultural knowledge, and a deep commitment to reconciliation. We're honoured to recognize Art as this year's recipient of the Award for Excellence in Indigenous Relations - a reflection of the lasting impact he continues to make across the country.”

Cunningham spent 30 years as Senior Indigenous Corporate Policy Advisor at TransCanada Energy (now TC Energy). He has a long-standing history with Métis Crossing as a board director and is also a founding director of the Circle for Aboriginal Relations (CFAR). He has also held key leadership roles with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce's Aboriginal Opportunities Committee, Momentum, and several other community-based organizations.

“Art has challenged the status quo – bridging gaps and building meaningful relationships that foster collaboration and empower genuine partnerships,” shared Nadine Patel, Director of Inclusion and Reconciliation, Sysco.“Art's leadership is a testament to the lasting impact he has made in fostering reconciliation between Indigenous communities and Corporate Canada.”

Art will be honoured at CCIB's West Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner on October 9, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C.

