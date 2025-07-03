Jamaica Finalising Next Phase Of Public Sector Modernisation Programme

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of Jamaica is currently finalising the next phase of the public sector modernisation programme, aimed at enhancing service delivery, streamlining operations, and aligning public administration with Jamaica's evolving development priorities.

This was disclosed by minister of finance and the public service, Fayval Williams, who indicated that the next phase of reform will prioritise accelerated digitisation to improve accessibility, efficiency, and transparency, while strengthening institutional capacity to equip public officers for the evolving demands of 21st-century governance. She added that the next phase will be results-driven, embedding performance, accountability, and citizen experience at the core of service delivery.

“The next phase will demand more resources, more coordination and much more change leadership than phase one. But the scale of the challenge only reinforces the importance of getting it right,” the minister emphasised. Phase one of the public sector transformation programme laid a solid foundation for reform.

“We are now in the final stages of approval for the next phase, and I'm excited about what it represents,” she added.“In transforming Jamaica's public sector, it is not merely about fixing what is broken; it is about reimagining what is possible. It is about creating a system that serves its citizens with excellence, empowers its workforce and stands resilient against the challenges of tomorrow.”

Minister Williams was addressing the official launch of the Change Management Methodology for the public sector document, at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday. The document is dubbed the 'Change Evangelist'.

Mininster Williams said the government remains committed to advancing public-sector modernization – streamlining operations, enhancing transparency, and improving service delivery to better meet the needs of citizens and national development goals.

“The public sector touches every aspect of our lives... from healthcare and education to infrastructure and social services; it is pivotal in shaping the quality of life for all Jamaicans. However, like many nations, Jamaica faces challenges, some inherited, others emerging. These challenges demand that we reimagine how our public sector operates,” she noted.

The minister of finance and the public services acknowledged that inefficiency and outdated systems continue to hinder growth and innovation across the public sector, noting that the government has been actively identifying these barriers and implementing remedial measures to address them.

“While strides have been made over the years, we must now take decisive and bold steps to modernise, streamline and reposition the public sector. So, transformation is not an option; it's a necessity,” the minister of finance and the public service said. Stakeholders are to utilise the Change Management Methodology for the Public Sector document effectively, describing it as a comprehensive guide.

Executive director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters, described the document as a comprehensive digital playbook that deliberately guides users through a structured approach, emphasising not just theory but actionable steps supported by tools, templates, and real-world stories.

“With the support of Ernst and Young (EY), we have created a playbook for our reality. The 'Evangelist' is available to every public officer and entity across government,” minister Williams said.

Cabinet secretary, Audrey Sewell, said the release of the document signals the government's firm commitment to building the systems, competencies, and culture required in the public sector to manage change effectively, consistently, and substantially.

The transformation implementation unit, housed within the ministry of finance and the public service, is the central body driving Jamaica's current public-sector transformation agenda.

The post Jamaica finalising next phase of public sector modernisation programme appeared first on Caribbean News Global .