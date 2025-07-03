Thousands Join 7Th Muharram Procession In Old City

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The first major Alam Sharif procession of Muharram 2025 was taken out in Srinagar's old city on Wednesday, as mourners marched from Botraj Mohalla, Androoni Kathidarwaza to Imambargah Hassanabad, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

The 7th Muharram procession, a significant event in the Shia mourning calendar, was held with official permission and followed its traditional route through the inner areas of Hassanabad. A large number of mourners joined the procession in an atmosphere of solemnity and religious devotion.

The event commenced after Zohrain prayers and a majlis (religious gathering), addressed by prominent cleric Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, as per the tradition maintained by the Raja family, who have been organizing the procession for decades.

Along the route, local residents and volunteers had set up sabeels (refreshment stalls), distributing water, sherbet, and tea to the mourners as a gesture of service and solidarity.

To ensure the peaceful conduct of the procession, the district administration had deployed additional police and paramilitary forces.

Read Also Video: Thousands Join 7th Muharram Procession Strict Timings, Tight Security for Kashmir's Biggest Muharram Procession Today

“We are committed to facilitating religious freedom while ensuring peace and order,” a senior police official said.

The 7th Muharram procession marks one of the most important gatherings in the ten-day mourning period leading up to Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram, when Shia Muslims worldwide remember the supreme sacrifice of the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussain (AS).

In a bid to provide relief to mourners, people of Hassanabad locality pooled money to install water sprinklers on midways and roadsides for mourners participating in Muharram processions.

Sprinkler chain was installed by local youth without any governmental assistance.

The water sprinklers, attached to street lights, sprinkle water on both sides of the road.

“The water sprinklers, strategically placed along key points of the procession paths and the constant mist of water provides a refreshing respite, ensuring that the mourners remain cool as they stand and walk for hours together,” locals told Kashmir Observer.