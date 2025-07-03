Power Shortage In J&K: NRPC Document Flags Non-Payment, Market Reliance
The agenda note of the 79th meeting of Northern Regional Power Committee (NRPC) lays bare that the primary reasons for power shortage in J&K were limited procurement of power from market and trading restrictions on J&K in power exchange due to non-payments.“The reason for shortage in most of the occasions is either due to limited procurement of power from market which may be due to high power demand in the market or barring of J&K from trading in exchange due to payment issues (sic),” reads the document.
The document states that J&K has experienced power shortages in the past year.“It is to be noted that in the past year, there have been power shortages reported in J&K when the states from the rest of the country are able to supply power and not reporting shortages,” the agenda note states.
The document points out that J&K's dependency on importing power has increased in recent years as there has been no increase in its internal generation.
"There has also not been an increase in internal generation in J&K UT for the last 4-5 years, therefore the increased demand had to be met by importing higher power from the interstate network," it states.
It further reveals that J&K's dependency on import of power increases during winters due to non- availability of internal generation.
“Due to non-availability of internal generation during winter months, J&K imports power from the interstate network. From the total imported power, it is seen that the power procurement by J&K from the market is approx. 40-50% during lean season. This over dependence on day ahead/ intraday market for purchase of power is indicating that measures for ensuring resource adequacy are required at J&K end,” the document states.
