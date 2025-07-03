Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust


2025-07-03 03:11:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust : Today announced that it will release its 2025 second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday August 6. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust shares T.U are trading up $0.04 at $13.25.

