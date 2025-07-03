403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flow Beverage Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Flow Beverage Corp. : Has been advanced the amount of $2 million under the secured convertible loan with RI Flow LLC previously announced on June 4, 2025, pursuant to which RI Flow has agreed to advance up to $6 million to the Company subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. As of the date hereof, an aggregate of $4 million has been advanced under the RI Flow Convertible Loan, with up to $2 million remaining to be funded subject to the terms of the RI Flow Convertible Loan. Flow Beverage Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.06.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment