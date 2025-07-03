Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Flow Beverage Corp.

2025-07-03 03:11:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Flow Beverage Corp. : Has been advanced the amount of $2 million under the secured convertible loan with RI Flow LLC previously announced on June 4, 2025, pursuant to which RI Flow has agreed to advance up to $6 million to the Company subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. As of the date hereof, an aggregate of $4 million has been advanced under the RI Flow Convertible Loan, with up to $2 million remaining to be funded subject to the terms of the RI Flow Convertible Loan. Flow Beverage Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.06.

