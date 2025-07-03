Hemostemix Announces Its 10Th Publication: A Molecular Strategy For The Treatment Of Heart Failure: Response To Biocardia's Cardiamp Heart Failure Trial
|Study/Case Series
|Patient Type
|Baseline LVEF
|Post-ACP-01 LVEF
|Time Frame
|Key Outcomes
Previous Dilated Cardiomyopathy Study Results for ACP-01
|Hemostemix Phase 1 Data
|Ischemic/Non-ischemic
|18-25%
|35-45%
|3-12 months
|Improved NYHA class, 6MWT
|Compassionate Use Cases
|End-stage DCM
|≤20%
|↑ by 10-25% points
|6-12 months
|Reduction in CHF symptom
A Molecular Strategy for the Treatment of Heart Failure
The Science of ACP-01: Targeted Repair at the Cellular Level
ACP-01 is made from autologous cells, taken from the patient's blood, reducing the risk of rejection or immune attack-response. ACP-01 consists of angiogenic cell precursors , which are biologically programmed to migrate to the site of injury, attract NK cells to reduce inflammation and fibrosis, and drive angiogenesis to improve microcirculation,
Migrate Precisely to Areas of Injury
Unlike other cell therapies, ACP-01 maintains high expression of CXCR4 , a receptor that guides cells to injured tissue by following CXCL12 chemokine signals. This homing mechanism ensures ACP-01 migrates exactly to where the damage is occurring; and, it supports tissue repair through paracrine signaling, which is the communication between cells that stimulates healing in neighbouring cells.
Attract Natural Killer (NK) Cells to Reduce Inflammation and Fibrosis
Dilated cardiomyopathy is associated with excessive inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) of the heart muscle. ACP-01 produces high levels of CXCL8 , a chemokine that attracts NK cells , a type of immune cell. NK cells help by:
- Suppressing fibrotic activity in cardiac fibroblasts (the cells that produce scar tissue).
Blocking the buildup of inflammatory cells in the heart. Protecting the heart from viral damage , a known trigger for DCM.
Scientific studies have shown that when NK cells are active in the heart, they reduce collagen buildup (a key component of scar tissue), and support anti-inflammatory signalling.
Drive Angiogenesis to Improve Microcirculation
ACP-01 helps repair the heart by improving blood supply. These cells:
- Are programmed to form blood vessels
Express high levels of VEGF and angiogenin , two key molecules in the formation of new blood vessels. Contain CD34+ cells , which are essential for organizing and guiding new vessel growth.
Mobilize more CD34+ cells through CXCL8 signaling to amplify vascular repair .
Restoring microcirculation is critical for reducing the size of the damaged heart area, and for preventing further loss of function in the surrounding healthy heart tissues.
Why ACP-01 Succeeds Where Others Fail
Unlike bone marrow-derived therapies, ACP-01 is designed specifically to address the molecular drivers of DCM- chronic inflammation , fibrosis , and poor perfusion . Its mechanism of action and precision is driven by its composition and each patient's innate cellular communication pathways. Additionally, being autologous, ACP-01 avoids the complications of immune rejection, and it improves the consistency of cell survival and function.
Next Step: Treatment of nao-option patients in Florida
Building on Florida's new law that permits the use of non FDA approved stem cell treatments and Hemostemix's scientific findings, the Company is offering its therapy to patients with non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, offering a life-changing, less invasive solution.
"ACP-01 is a personalized, biologically intelligent solution for the problem of dilated cardiomyopathy," said Dr. Fraser Henderson , CMO, Hemostemix. " Robust expression of specific cytokines by ACP create a cellular mileau that increases blood vessel formation and blood flow, while modulating inflammatory response to injured heart, countering scar and fibrosis. Moreover, receptor driven migration of ACP-01 cells to injured heart muscle promote local growth factor influences, preventing cardiac cell death. DCM patients who have run out of options now have a new path forward to regenerate heart function."
"With ACP-01, we're not just treating symptoms- it rebuilds the heart itself," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO of Hemostemix. "This is personalized medicine in action that is safe, targeted, and rooted in real science."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment