Finex Metals Ltd. (FINX) Opens The Market


2025-07-03 03:10:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Tero Kosonen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FinEx Metals Ltd. (FinEx or the Company) (TSXV: FINX), and his team, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


FinEx Metals Ltd. is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The Company's flagship Ruoppa project adjoins Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe, and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources recent Ikkari discovery. Previous work by FinEx at Ruoppa identified a series of high-grade gold targets that extend over approximately 2.7 km. High-grade rock grab samples from trenches include 52 samples above 1 g/t Au with the highest value measuring 95.1 g/t Au, within a zone extending over 250 m. Ruoppa is fully permitted for drilling and a first-pass diamond drill program is scheduled for August 2025.

