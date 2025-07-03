Arya Resources Ltd. Engages CHF Capital Markets Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd.("" or the "") today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets Inc. (""), a distinguished Canadian firm specializing in investor relations and capital markets, based in Toronto, Ontario. Cathy Hume, CEO, with more than 40 years of experience in the industry, is the principal contact for the account. CHF is an independent, arms-length supplier of capital market services.

Effective immediately, CHF services will focus on capital markets advisory, digital and social media marketing, refining and strengthening corporate materials for a term of 12 months. CHF will receive a monthly fee of $3,395 plus applicable taxes in addition to reimbursement of any pre-approved expenses. After 12 months, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis, whereby cancellation by either party requires two months' written notice. The Company will also grant CHF an option to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for a period of three years at $0.25 per share, vesting quarterly for 12 months. Upon termination of the agreement, the option will expire in 30 days.

"Partnering with CHF Capital Markets marks an exciting step forward for our Company as we advance some of Saskatchewan's most exciting exploration projects," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "Cathy Hume and her team bring deep industry insight and a proven track record in mining-focused capital markets. We look forward to strengthening our market visibility and investor engagement through their guidance.

Cathy Hume, CEO of CHF Capital Markets, shared her enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to partner and join forces with Arya Resources Ltd. as they advance their flagship gold and nickel-copper-cobalt projects. These projects hold tremendous potential and are strategically positioned near existing operating mines. Rasool has an impressive background in making discoveries and delivering rewards to shareholders."

The company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 510,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants, exercisable at a price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years, of which CHF has been granted 200,000 of the options with vesting over 12 months.

About CHF Capital Markets Inc.

CHF Capital Markets Inc. ( ) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in investor relations. With more than 156 years of collective IR and capital markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for numerous public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating across a broad range of industries, including Mining, Oil and Gas, AI Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Biopharmaceuticals, and Special Situations. Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, content creators, and a graphic designer - making it a one-stop shop for all your communication and investor relations needs in the public sector.

About Arya Resources Ltd.

Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious and energy metals in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's portfolio includes gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt assets, with a focus on advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and the Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. Led by President and CEO Rasool Mohammad, Arya is committed to unlocking value through strategic exploration in stable, resource-rich regions.

For further information about Arya Resources Ltd., visit us at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rasool Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer