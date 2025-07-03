Survivors Recount Torture And Atrocities In Trial Of Armenian War Crimes Suspects

MENAFN - AzerNews) As a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes were committed. The public trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of these crimes-Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others-continued on July 3.

According to Azernews , at the Baku Military Court, the session chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samadova), ensured each defendant had access to interpreters in their native languages and legal representation.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as the public prosecutors.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, prosecutors, interpreters, and others to the victims attending for the first time and explained their rights and duties under the law.

During the proceedings, victims who had been captured or taken hostage in Azerbaijani territories previously occupied by Armenian armed forces, or who were injured by Armenian gunfire, gave testimony.

Victim Mobil Ahmadzadeh stated that on November 8, 2020, he was severely injured by shrapnel in both legs after a tank shell fired by Armenian forces exploded nearby, causing him to lose consciousness. He remained in a forest for five days. Upon regaining consciousness on November 13, he found himself lying on a stretcher in the cabin of a Gazel vehicle next to a man in military uniform. When he asked for water in Azerbaijani, the man kicked him in the head instead of helping. After this, he realized he had been captured by Armenians. He lost consciousness again and later awoke to find both his hands tied to a bed and his right leg amputated. He was transported to Yerevan, Armenia. During his captivity, he was subjected to repeated torture. He was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 14, 2020.

Victim Fazail Asadov stated that he was shot in the right thigh on May 7, 1992, during the defense of Shusha. His fellow fighters Ali Hasanov and Elbrus Dashdemirov were killed, and others were wounded or went missing.

Victim Eldar Abdullayev recounted being captured while wounded in Aghdara in June-July 1993. He had bullet wounds in his right arm, left leg, and chest. After losing consciousness from blood loss, he was taken to Khankendi and held in a children's hospital until March 1994, when he was returned to Azerbaijan. He witnessed unimaginable cruelty against Azerbaijani captives and described daily torture and denial of medical treatment. He said guards and visiting soldiers beat wounded prisoners with gun butts and rubber truncheons and burned them with cigarettes. He identified Albert Voskanyan, who, while not directly violent, ordered the torture.

Victim Elnur Mehdiyev said he was held captive in Khankendi for six months and permanently lost his health due to the torture he endured. Captured in February 2000, he was beaten with fists, kicks, and gun butts, tied to a post, and forced to stand barefoot on snow overnight. His toes froze and were amputated. He was taken to Armenia in July and held in a detention center until his release on July 18, 2000.

Victim Intigam Mammadov said he was wounded in his right leg during fighting near Ashagi Veysalli village in 1992 and then captured by Armenian soldiers. He was imprisoned in a basement in Khojavend until December 10 and tortured despite his injuries. He described an elderly Armenian who inflicted various tortures upon him without saying a word.

Victim Shahruz Aliyev recounted how Armenian forces surrounded his village of Garadaghli in February 1992 and captured the residents. Many young men were shot en route to Khankendi. During captivity, he and others were beaten daily and forced to stand barefoot in the snow for hours. Several detainees died from the abuse. He was released after 54 days. His relatives Habil Zeynalov and Khalig Aliyev were killed, and his brother Vatan Aliyev, also captured, was held separately, and his fate remains unknown.

Victim Khudayat Taghiyev said his entire family fled the village except him. From February 10, 1992, the village was under siege. Armenian troops stormed the kolkhoz building and captured the residents, loading men and women into separate vehicles. Eldar Dadashov was tortured and later shot dead by a man named Mamvel. Later, more civilians were executed at a place called "Beylik Bagi". The remaining hostages were taken to Khankendi, kept in a basement, and later some were transferred to prison where they faced further torture. He was released with 9 others on March 30 near Aghdam.

Victim Aydin Ahmadov was captured while wounded on December 28, 1991, in Karkijahan by Armenian and Soviet 366th regiment soldiers. He and others were severely beaten with iron rods, wood, and rifle butts and taken to a high-security prison in Khankendi, where he was tortured and sold to an Armenian named Serjik. He was eventually released after six months.

Victim Nizami Ismayilov said he was injured during the Armenian shelling of Shusha in February 1992, where his mother was also wounded. He lost his health, family members, and home due to the war.

Victim Hidayat Asgarov was shot in the legs and left hand during shelling of Aghdam on December 28, 1993. Captured by Armenian forces, he was held in military and civilian facilities in Khankendi and Shusha until May 8, 1995. During this time, he endured repeated beatings and torture by individuals in military and civilian clothes.

Victim Aqil Guliyev said during the 1992 occupation of Garadaghli, civilians were subjected to atrocities, including being burned alive. He was shot in both legs. He stated he lost his health and property due to the war.

Victim Tahir Jafarov said he was captured during the occupation of Lachin on May 18, 1992, and held in Khankendi, then transferred to various locations including Gorus, Armenia. He was released on August 13. He recounted being tortured, given minimal food, and having his teeth pulled with pliers.

Victim Fikrat Aslanov said he was taken captive while wounded and held in a detention center in Yerevan for 1 year and 9 months. He and others were subjected to extreme torture and forced labor. Two prisoners were killed and buried in the yard of a women's prison.

Victim Tacir Ismayilov described the siege and shelling of Khojaly on February 25-26, 1992, where no escape route was provided to civilians. He lost 14 relatives and his brother Vidadi was captured, had his arms broken, and was executed with two others.

Victim Anar Mammadov was wounded by a shell on September 23, 1993, captured, and held in Khankendi's children's hospital. He was brutally beaten, and one blow broke a bone in his back. He was released on June 8, 1995.

The victims also responded to questions from the defendants, their lawyers, and their own representatives.

The court read out forensic medical reports on the victims. The trial will continue on July 4.

The case also indicts Armenian state officials, military personnel, and illegal armed group leaders, including Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, and others, who directly or indirectly participated in the planning and execution of the war of aggression against Azerbaijan.

Fifteen ethnic Armenian defendants are charged under numerous articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, including Articles 100 (planning and waging aggressive war), 103 (genocide), 105 (mass murder), 113 (torture), 214 (terrorism), 278 (violent seizure of power), and 279 (creation of illegal armed groups), among others.