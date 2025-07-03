Zelensky Presents 'Future Of Ukraine' Award To 11-Year-Old Volunteer From Denmark

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In Denmark, I presented a special award – the 'Future of Ukraine' distinction – to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen. Since last year, he has been handcrafting Easter decorations and, through their sale, has raised over 34,000 Danish kroner to purchase school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war," the president wrote.

Video: Zelenskiy / Official

According to Zelensky, Jens is the first foreigner to receive the award.

"We will always be grateful to everyone who sincerely empathizes with our people and helps Ukraine. I am deeply thankful to Jens – on behalf of all our people and the children of Ukraine," Zelensky added.

On May 30, Zelensky announced the establishment of the "Future of Ukraine" award to honor children who have demonstrated courage and resilience during the full-scale invasion.