Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Presents 'Future Of Ukraine' Award To 11-Year-Old Volunteer From Denmark

Zelensky Presents 'Future Of Ukraine' Award To 11-Year-Old Volunteer From Denmark


2025-07-03 03:08:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In Denmark, I presented a special award – the 'Future of Ukraine' distinction – to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen. Since last year, he has been handcrafting Easter decorations and, through their sale, has raised over 34,000 Danish kroner to purchase school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war," the president wrote.

Video: Zelenskiy / Official

According to Zelensky, Jens is the first foreigner to receive the award.

"We will always be grateful to everyone who sincerely empathizes with our people and helps Ukraine. I am deeply thankful to Jens – on behalf of all our people and the children of Ukraine," Zelensky added.

Read also: Supplying weapons to Ukraine part of defending Europe and Denmark – Frederiksen

On May 30, Zelensky announced the establishment of the "Future of Ukraine" award to honor children who have demonstrated courage and resilience during the full-scale invasion.

MENAFN03072025000193011044ID1109758307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search