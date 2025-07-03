AT&T To Accelerate Fiber Network Expansion Following Passage Of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Bill's tax provisions facilitate accelerated fiber deployment to an additional 1 million locations annually starting in 2026, advancing U.S. infrastructure goals

DALLAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T plans to more quickly build fiber infrastructure thanks to pro-investment policies in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress today.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will spur investment, maintain U.S. leadership in innovation, and create economic opportunity nationwide. Thanks to the policies in this legislation, AT&T expects to invest more rapidly in next-generation networks after the bill is signed into law, increasing our investment by an additional 1 million fiber customer locations annually starting in 2026.

This bill also creates a pipeline of midband spectrum that will help meet soaring consumer demand and keep the U.S. technologically competitive with other countries. Paired with the tax provisions in the bill, this legislation paves the way for the stated goals laid out by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr: unleashing high-speed infrastructure builds and restoring America's global lead in wireless technology through smart policy.

We appreciate Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie for their efforts to establish a spectrum pipeline and renew FCC auction authority. And we thank President Trump for his leadership in making priorities of spectrum availability and tax incentives for capital investment in the reconciliation process.

AT&T plans to provide an update on the expected impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on its 2025 and long-term financial outlook and capital allocation plans when it releases its second quarter results, scheduled for release on July 23, 2025.

