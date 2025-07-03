MENAFN - GetNews) When classic intangible cultural heritage meets a university brimming with innovative energy, it takes you on a youthful journey across time and space. Xi'an International University(XAIU), in collaboration with its professional ensemble Xi'an International Drum Music Troupe, proudly presents its 2025 image promotional film, "Freedom in Passion."

In this film, students unleash their innate freedom to the rhythm of Xi'an Drum Music, showcasing their unique vibrant energy. Passions are intense, flowing, and explorative; diverse campus life nurtures students' ability to cultivate and express their devotion, giving life greater depth. From traditional cultural academies and student clubs to sports associations, international festivals, grand performances, and extracurricular activities-every corner of the campus offers a stage for confident exploration and boundless expression.

With an open-minded approach, Xi'an International University(XAIU) encourages students to explore the unknown and pursue their dreams. Through its advanced educational philosophy and diverse campus life, the university builds a stage for dream-chasing, allowing youthful vitality to shine unrestrained.

About XAIU

Xi'an International University (XAIU), founded in 1992, is a private university characterized by its international outlook, practical courses and comprehensive programmes of study. Following the motto of“Erudition, Self-cultivation, Altruism, Co-prosperity”, the University has created a“Qifang Education Structure” that not only fosters the students' all-round development in moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding combined with a hard-working spirit but also enhances students' practical abilities and entrepreneurial skills and improving their international vision and abilities in self-reliance. At the same time, students are expected to develop a strong physique, a good character and a true devotion to family and country.

The University comprises five schools offering degree courses: School of Humanities, School of Business, School of Medicine, School of Engineering, and School of International Cooperation and three specialized schools focusing on prototypical cultures, modern industries and employment. Additionally, it includes ZhengMeng Academy and its five affiliates. The University offers 44 degree programmes in Literature, Arts, Education, Management, Economics, Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture. Ten programmes have been awarded the Top Subjects in Shaanxi Province, and 14 subjects offer the second bachelor's degree.

The University has partnered with more than 200 universities and institutions from 25 countries and regions, offering pathway programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in its special designed international classes. At the same time, the University also offers Chinese programmes and short-courses for international students who come from 49 countries such as United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, Belgium and Zimbabwe.

The University has been honored with numerous prestigious titles, including The National Pilot Project of“Liberal Arts Education”, The First Batch of Universities with Typical Experience in Innovation and Entrepreneurship in China, The First Batch of Emerging University in“Data China 100 Schools Project”, National Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture Guqin Inheritance Base, The National Advanced Social Organization, The First-class University Construction Unit, Shaanxi Province, The Pilot Unit of Shaanxi Province New Era Education Evaluation and Reform, and Shaanxi Advanced Unit in Employment. Chairman and Rector Huang Teng has been awarded China's Best Rector and Harvard, and University has selected the University as a case study.