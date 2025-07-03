MENAFN - GetNews) What if the world you live on wanted to destroy you, and the only thing stopping it was a machine already getting too big for its owners? Barrie Anthony Carter's first book, COREFALL, is an explosive adventure into a future that is about to fall apart. In this world, science, grief, duty, and the raw power of a planet in revolt all clash.

In this scary but possible future, the Earth is not only changing, it's also getting back at people who hurt it. The planet's core becomes less stable, tectonic systems explode, and ground heat spreads like punishment. As ecosystems break down, COREFALL asks: Is this the end of the climate, or is it the start of something deeper and more primal? A revolt in the rocks?

CORENET is at the center of it all. It is a powerful AI that was made to find strange earthquake activity. CORENET, which geophysicist Dr. Elias Varo created, starts to make its own choices, building predictive models that no person could match, and it won't be quieted when the data gets scary. But organizations don't listen. Instead, they hide the warnings, hurt Varo's reputation, and look out for their interests. Corefall shows how truth is often the first thing to go when a problem arises.

At the same time, a group of memorable people deal with what's at stake for them at the end of the world. Colonel Thatcher has been told to make unbearable calls against American citizens. James Hardy, who is hurt and tired, runs to save as many lives as possible. Angela Beck uses her sadness to keep looking for the truth after the death of her husband. She doesn't want to be another victim of silence. These storylines lead to the harsh theme of duty and sacrifice, where family, morals, and even humanity are given up to save others.

But this isn't just a story about the end of the world; it's also about lies. As governments try to hide the extent of the disaster and get the most powerful people out of the country, COREFALL shows a scary world of secret data, faraway bunkers, and leaders who care more about making a good story than saving lives.

Even though COREFALL is big, it is still very personal. Carter says the chaos comes from personal tragedies, like a mother losing her child, a father losing touch with his children, and a young mind risking everything for one last big idea. There are stakes for people as well as for the world.

Corefall is a wake-up call in the form of a thriller. It is urgent, dramatic, and emotionally raw. This is a great first book for sci-fi fans who want stories that make them think and have heart.

About the Author:

Barrie Anthony Carter is very skilled and has worked in building for more than 45 years. He did not go to school the traditional way. He has had an outstanding career as a general laborer, a teacher, and an apprenticeship supervisor because he can learn independently and always tries to improve. Soil utilities can be installed, safety can be taught, leaders can grow, and easy skills like reading blueprints and surveying can be taught.

Barrie has worked for Wilcoxon, Arthur L. Hamel, and Anchor Construction Corporation, all well-known building companies. He has won several Annual Craftsmanship Awards from the Washington Building Congress for his work to teach workers and keep them safe. These awards show how much he has done to improve the area's health and facilities.

Barrie is mostly retired now, but he still loves visiting job sites with new people and teaching them how to do their jobs. He loves living in Maryland with his wife, grandson, and daughter-in-law because they are all close. When Barrie is not working, he likes to relax and think about new things by fishing and doing jobs around the house.

It's essential to work hard and believe in yourself if you want good things to happen. Barrie Anthony Carter has lived and worked his whole life with this idea in mind.

Barrie Anthony Carter's“CoreFall” autobiography is now available on his official website and Amazon.

