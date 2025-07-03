Melbourne, Australia - 3rd July, 2025 - As Australians embrace reusable period care, medical voices weigh in on safety, comfort, and effectiveness.

Menstrual discs are making headlines - and for good reason. As awareness grows and consumer habits shift, many are turning away from disposable pads and tampons in favour of longer-lasting, reusable options.

At the forefront of this change is my mimi, the award-winning brand that has quickly become a trusted name in Australian households. Their reusable menstrual disc, which costs just 83 cents a month over its five-year lifespan, is available in two sizes and features a loop tab for easy removal. Named Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia 2025, my mimi has helped redefine what modern period care looks like.

But beyond user stories and social buzz, what are the experts saying?

A New Chapter in Period Care

Reusable menstrual discs are designed to sit at the base of the cervix, collecting rather than absorbing blood. The design reduces friction, eliminates strings, and offers high capacity for up to 12 hours of wear.

“Alternatives like cups and discs... are great ways for people to have options that are not necessarily in the pad or tampon range.”

Source: The Parents Magazine – Dr. Jessica Shepherd, "Menstrual Disc: What To Know Before You Try"

Experts suggest these alternatives are particularly beneficial for those seeking eco-friendly menstrual care , and for people with sensitivities to traditional products.

“It is a flexible, circular-shaped period product that is typically made of medical-grade silicone or other safe materials.”

Source: HealthShots – Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, "How to use menstrual disc and side effects"







Expert Insight on Safety and Comfort

While menstrual cups have had a strong presence in the reusable product space, discs are now emerging as a strong contender - especially for comfort and ease of use.

“Reusable options are becoming increasingly popular because of their environmental and cost-saving benefits.”

Source: Healthline – Dr. Jen Gunter, "Are Menstrual Discs Safe?"

Menstrual Discs tend to rest higher in the genitals canal than cups, making them suitable for those with low cervixes or individuals who find suction uncomfortable.

“If you've been searching for a comfortable, eco-friendly, and leak-proof alternative to traditional period products, a menstrual disc might be the game-changer you need.”Source: Dr. Brittany Jeffries – *"Everything You Need to Know About Using a Menstrual Disc"

Why Australians Are Switching to Menstrual Discs

Australians are becoming more conscious of their health and their environmental footprint. Searches like how to insert a menstrual disc correctly and menstrual disc for IUD users are trending.

my mimi addresses many of the concerns raised by first-time users: easy insertion, reliable comfort, and removal without stress. Their loop tab design makes extraction simpler, especially for beginners.

With two size options, my mimi is suited to people at different life stages - including those over 30 or who have given birth.

Price, Value and Long-Term Savings

One my mimi disc can replace up to 3,000 pads or tampons over five years. That's not only a huge environmental benefit, but a financial one too. Compared to the $1,200 many spend on disposable products over the same period, my mimi's disc is a fraction of the cost.

It's also a more discreet and comfortable option for those looking to avoid traditional strings or bulky products.

New Brands Entering the Market - But Not All Are Equal

As demand for reusable period products grows, many new brands are entering the Australian market. But health experts are urging caution.

Some of these products aren't registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

That's an issue, says several Australian GPs and gynaecologists. Without proper safety approvals, there's no guarantee that the materials used are safe, or that the product has passed medical testing.

Consumers are being encouraged to trust products available at reputable retailers such as Chemist Warehouse and brands that offer full transparency around their materials and certifications.

What to Look for in a Menstrual Disc

Medical professionals recommend choosing discs that:

- Are made from 100% medical-grade silicone

- Are TGA-compliant and FDA-registered

- Offer sizing options for better fit and comfort

- Include easy removal features, like my mimi's loop tab

Dr. Jessica Shepherd notes that while it may take a couple of cycles to get used to, most people report high satisfaction once they become familiar with the product.







The Future of Menstrual Care

Experts agree that menstrual discs are not a passing trend. They're part of a larger shift in how people are taking control of their health and their choices.

With the support of trusted health professionals, more people are giving reusable discs a go - especially when backed by brands like my mimi, whose design and safety credentials have made them a standout in 2025.

As Dr. Jeffries puts it,“If you're ready to ditch disposable products, a menstrual disc might be the most comfortable place to start.”

Summary

The evidence is clear. Reusable menstrual discs are safe, sustainable, and effective. With proper medical endorsements, safety certifications, and thoughtful design, my mimi is helping lead the way for thousands of Australians making the switch.