Bryant Bright Consulting® Launches The Bright Lion Podcast, Hosted By SSG Bright A Powerful New Addition To Its Expanding Podcast Network

July 3, 2025 - Bryant Bright Consulting® proudly continues to expand its Season 4 podcast lineup with the debut of an inspiring new show, The Bright Lion Podcast. Hosted by SSG Bright, this powerful series is set to roar onto the scene this month, bringing bold conversations, unshakable resilience, and lionhearted leadership to audiences worldwide.

The Bright Lion Podcast is more than a show-it's a movement. With SSG Bright at the helm, listeners will hear motivational insights, real-life stories of perseverance, and transformational advice that challenges them to rise, lead, and thrive. From personal growth and leadership to overcoming adversity, this show is perfect for those seeking strength, clarity, and purpose in their lives and careers.

This marks the second new podcast added to the Bryant Bright Consulting® network this year. Back in April 2025, the company proudly relaunched its flagship series, The Bryant Bright Consulting® Show, hosted by Dr. Zenovia Bryant-Bright, widely known as Dr. Zee. SSG Bright made his presence felt early in the season by contributing standout content to both The Bryant Bright Consulting® Show and The Empowerment Blueprint Podcast.

The Bryant Bright Consulting® podcast network continues to grow as a powerful platform for leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. With each new show, the network offers fresh perspectives and actionable takeaways designed to uplift, educate, and empower.

“We're incredibly excited about what's to come in Season 4,” said Dr. Zee, Founder of Bryant Bright Consulting®.“Our original podcast laid the foundation for everything, and to see it grow into a full network is a dream realized. We're especially proud to see SSG Bright evolve from a featured contributor to hosting his own show. This is just the beginning!”

Listeners can tune in to The Bright Lion Podcast on all major podcast platforms on July 19th, 2025 . For the latest updates, announcements, and exclusive content, follow Bryant Bright Consulting® on social media and subscribe to:



The Bryant Bright Consulting® Show

The Empowerment Blueprint Podcast

Living Boldly with Dr. Zee The Bright Lion Podcast – Hosted by SSG Bright



About Bryant Bright Consulting®

Bryant Bright Consulting® specializes in empowering individuals and businesses with cutting-edge strategies, innovative solutions, and transformative leadership development. With a core mission rooted in growth, purpose, and excellence, the company continues to lead the way in consulting and professional development services.