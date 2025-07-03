Premier Glow Unveils Exciting Line Of Handheld Confetti Cannons

MENAFN - GetNews)Premier Glow, leaders in innovative event illumination, proudly announces its latest celebration-enhancing products: a dynamic range of handheld Confetti Cannons. Designed for ease and impact, these CO2-powered devices launch festive confetti bursts from 10 to 65 feet, offering memorable flair for any occasion.

Cannons to Suit Every Celebration



12‐inch Confetti Popper Cannons: Compact yet powerful, these disposable units shoot tissue or metallic confetti and silk rose petals up to 10–15 feet, perfect for indoor parties, weddings, or intimate celebrations

24‐inch Confetti Cannons: Mid‐size party essentials that fire confetti between 25–35 feet, shipped preloaded and fully assembled for immediate use 32‐inch Ultra‐Burst Cannons: For outdoor spectacles, these giants deliver confetti drifts of 45–65 feet, ideal for grand openings, gender reveals, and corporate galas .

Each cannon is one-time use, CO2-powered, pre-loaded, and user-friendly-simply twist and shoot. Confetti options include flameproof tissue, mylar metallic rectangles, biodegradable streamers, and silk rose petals, customizable to match any event theme

Why Premier Glow Confetti Cannons Stand Out



Turnkey & Spectacular: Fully assembled, prefilled with selected confetti-no setup required.

Customisable Options: Mix sizes and confetti types for tailored effects-from elegant weddings to high-energy corporate launches.

Safety First: Flame-resistant materials, disposable design, and simple twist-to-activate mechanism minimize risk and clean-up effort. Free Same‐Day Shipping: Orders processed from Premier Glow's Tennessee warehouse ensure swift delivery for tight deadlines

“Has anyone ever had a bad time when surrounded by showers of confetti? Of course not,” notes the product description, highlighting that these cannons are designed to“add spectacular charm to your party”

Target Events & Use Cases



Weddings & Receptions: Grand confetti moments over the first dance or walk down the aisle.

Gender Reveals: Surprise pink or blue tissue bursts up to 15 feet for reveal-style events .

Corporate Celebrations: Launch new products or mark milestones with visual impact. Sporting Events & Awards Ceremonies: Add celebratory flair to victory moments or program finales.

About Premier Glow

Since 2001, Collierville-based Premier Glow has illuminated events across the nation with LED golf products, interactive night golf kits, and now immersive celebration tools. With more than 600 SKUs, they deliver innovation, convenience, and entertainment-all with expert service

Availability & Ordering

Confetti cannons are now live on premierglow:



12‐inch, 24‐inch, and 32‐inch sizes booking fast Custom confetti options available along with free same‐day shipping on select orders

For product inquiries, demos, or bulk / branded orders, contact Jeremy Thompson at ... or (866) 661‐0145.

Visit:

Premier Glow – Bring Every Celebration to Light.