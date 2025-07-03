Romanian Essayist Adrian Gabriel Dumitru Completes 21-Book“Love Essays Contradictory Perceptions” Kindle Series

Bucharest-born writer and thinker Adrian Gabriel Dumitru has unveiled the full collection of his “Love Essays ... Contradictory Perceptions” on Amazon's Kindle platform-a 21-volume series that explores the kaleidoscope of love through candid reflections and philosophical essays.

A Deep Dive into Love's Contradictions

At its core, this series explores love as both an exhilarating journey and a spiritual inquiry. Dumitru writes with a rare honesty:

“I've wrote a lot about love. In fact, all my books with essays are about love. And I've published when I was in love, when I just finished a love story and when I could not find love anymore. Today I smile reading some of the things I've wrote ... but I don't deny anything. Not anymore.”

Each installment examines love from multiple angles-romantic bliss, emotional disillusionment, karmic lessons, fantasy vs. reality, power dynamics, and more. Book 1, 1+1=1, reflects how deep emotional unity can dissolve personal identity. Book 2, ABSTRACT LOVE, redefines“impossible” relationships as meaningful reflections rather than just heartbreak.

Expanding Past 20 Volumes

As of today, the series spans 21 Kindle books, a remarkable achievement for a self-styled essayist driven by emotional exploration rather than commercial ambition. Themes evolve across the collection:



Power and control in relationships (DOMINATING AND BEING DOMINATED, Book 6)

The illusions and pragmatic pains of love (THE BEAUTIFUL ILLUSION OF BEING IN LOVE, Book 20)

The fleeting yet formative influence of muses (THE MUSE, Book 18) Love's karmic cycles (IF IT'S NOT LOVE ... IT'S KARMIC, Book 14)

His raw, conversational style makes each essay feel like a heartfelt monologue-a heart-wide confession rather than a polished thesis.

Philosophical and Ephemeral

Dumitru occupies a unique space in independent spiritual literature. Though he labels himself more of a thinker than a "writer," his bio reveals a deep commitment to using writing as emotional self-therapy-a therapeutic process that continues to define his life journey.

Accessibility Meets Authenticity

Available exclusively on Amazon Kindle, each book is affordably priced (many free or under $1), ensuring wide accessibility. This pricing model reflects Dumitru's intention: to reach individuals grappling with love's complexities, not literary critics or academic circles.

Why This Series Matters

In a publishing landscape dominated by polished self-help manuals and romantic clichés, Dumitru's collection feels refreshingly raw. There are no clay-footed gurus or effortless resolutions-just a person navigating love's messy terrain, inviting readers along without promises of answers. Instead, there's honesty, vulnerability, and a recognition that love is as much about paradox and pain as joy.

About the Author

Adrian Gabriel Dumitru is an essayist and philosopher based in Bucharest, Romania. Beginning as a teenager writer, he returned to writing decades later with a mission to understand life through self-observation and spiritual inquiry. His Kindle series now totals 21 books-all introspective essays on love's many contradictions.

Dumitru's“Love Essays ... Contradictory Perceptions” isn't just a reading series-it's an ongoing emotional exploration. For anyone wondering if their confusing love story is unique-or part of a universal human experience-his essays offer companionship, not prescriptions.

Available on Amazon

Also available on Google Play Books and Apple Books