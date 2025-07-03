The Growing Importance Of Intelligent Document Processing Across Industries

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 3:49 am - QKS Group defines Intelligent document processing (IDP) is a technique to extract data from complex documents generated in organizations by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms by seamlessly capturing

There's a lot to consider when purchasing technology that's driven by artificial intelligence (AI). The possibilities may be intriguing, but how can you tell which applications live up to the hype and offer true business value? In this article, we'll be exploring the functionality of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) which uses AI to offer next-level automation. We'll explain how IDP works, its top vendors and which factors to consider when choosing an IDP solution for your company.

What is Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)?

QKS Group defines Intelligent document processing (IDP) is a technique to extract data from complex documents generated in organizations by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms by seamlessly capturing, classifying, extracting, and processing the data. These documents may be structured, semi-structured, or unstructured including text, images, and forms. IDP leverages Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Computer Vision, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Technology (NLT), and Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) to automate document-intensive tasks such as data entry, validation, and workflow routing while ensuring data accuracy and compliance.

How Does Intelligent Document Processing Software Work?

Intelligent document processing (IDP) offers superior categorization of single and multi-page documents, precise data extraction, data validation, and powerful processing capabilities that increase automation and efficiency while reducing operating costs.

It combines optical character recognition (OCR) and handwritten text recognition (HTR) with artificial intelligence to replicate human thinking using machine learning (ML), a subset of AI. Machine learning models are "trained" to detect information in documents, allowing for accurate categorization and exact data extraction. These models may learn to recognize patterns, predict events, make decisions, and even generate new material. The technique is comparable to how children learn via experience.

IDP uses deep learning, a specific machine learning approach that utilizes artificial neural networks. Natural language processing (NLP) is another aspect of IDP. NLP enables it to understand, produce, and control human language.

Top 5 Intelligent Document Processing (IDP)

ABBYY

ABBYY is a global company that leverages AI innovation and expertise to transform data from critical business documents and processes into intelligent, actionable outcomes in real-time across more than 200 languages. ABBYY focuses on converting large volumes of data into valuable insights. It enables millions of businesses worldwide to achieve key goals such as enhancing customer experience, boosting operational efficiency, and gaining a competitive edge.

AntWorks

AntWorks is a multinational company focused on intelligent document processing. The company has created novel AI, ML, and NLP technologies for detecting, categorizing, and digitizing critical data in a wide range of business documents. The AntWorks platform, CMR+, comprehends and contextualizes information with high precision and minimal interference. The platform, designed for versatility, employs a low-code no-code approach that enables business users to self-configure.

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere offers AI-driven process automation, helping businesses boost efficiency, foster innovation, enhance customer service, and speed up growth. Its AI + Automation Enterprise System is powered by specialized AI and autonomous AI agents, providing process discovery, comprehensive process orchestration, document handling, and analytics-all while emphasizing security and governance.

Rossum

Rossum is a corporation that specializes in simplifying document-based operations. It covers several essential areas, including multi-channel document receiving, automatic data interpretation, two-way communication for problem resolution, and data use through broad integration. In most cases, Rossum's AI engine outperforms conventional data extraction options in terms of accuracy. Rossum is a cloud-based platform that controls the whole lifecycle of a document, from receipt to posting on internal IT systems.

WorkFusion

WorkFusion meets the Intelligent Automation requirements of multinational corporations, banks, insurance providers, and financial services firms. The central focus of the company is AI-driven digital workers capable of executing complex and decision-oriented tasks in areas such as customer service, onboarding, account initiation, identity validation, and document-based compliance activities. These digital workers learn by constantly interacting with human coworkers and then enhance their performance.

How Market Intelligence Report Help to Choose Right Intelligent Document Processing Software?

QKS Group' Intelligent Document Processing Market Share, 2023, Worldwide" and "Market Forecast: Intelligent Document Processing, 2024-2028, Worldwide" are valuable resources for organizations seeking insights into the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) landscape. These reports offer crucial information that aids in selescting the right tools for effective document processing strategies.

The Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Market Share, 2023, Worldwide" report provides an overview of the market landscape, highlighting the key players and their respective market shares in the IDP domain. Understanding the market share of different Intelligent Document Processing solutions allows organizations to assess the popularity and adoption rates of various tools, aiding in decision-making processes when choosing the most suitable intelligent document processing software for their specific needs.

On the other hand, the "Market Forecast: Intelligent Document Processing, 2024-2028, Worldwide" report offers insights into the future trends and growth projections within the intelligent document processing market. By forecasting the market dynamics over the next few years, organizations can anticipate industry shifts, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities.

Conclusion

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) provides accuracy and efficiency in document management across sectors. Choosing the proper software ensures seamless integration, enhances productivity, and paves the way for future technical advances in document processing.

Discover how QKS Group can assist your company in using real-time insights from Intelligent Document Processing (iDP). Improve business operations by automating data extraction, modernizing document management, and gathering important insights.