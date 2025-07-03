How To Use The Default Email Template In Faveo?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 5:59 am - Faveo provides a list of default email templates used to notify agents, clients, organizational managers, and teams when specific events occur in the system. These templates help ensure everyone stays informed about ticket updates, replies etc.

Faveo provides a list of default email templates used to notify agents, clients, organizational managers, and teams when specific events occur in the system. These templates help ensure everyone stays informed about ticket updates, replies, assignments, and feedback.

Accessing Default Email Templates

Log in to your Faveo Support Portal as an Admin.

Navigate to Admin Panel > Notify > Manage Templates > Email > View.

You'll find different tabs for various user roles:

Other Agent's Templates

Client's Templates

Organization Manager's Templates

Common Templates

Assigned Agent's Templates

Types of Default Email Templates

Other Agent's Templates

Keep agents informed about key ticket activities and system events.

Notify about new ticket creation, replies by agents or users.

Include alerts for ticket assignments, mentions in replies or internal notes.

Cover SLA escalations, ticket merges, forks, backup completions, and report downloads.

Also include user export, payment updates, and scheduled report notifications.

They help ensure agents stay updated and respond quickly.

Client's Templates

Keep clients (ticket requesters) informed about the status and updates of their tickets.

Triggered automatically when actions like ticket creation, reply, or assignment occur.

Include templates for acknowledgement, replies, agent/team assignment, and ticket status changes.

Additional templates handle ticket view links (without login), forks, merges, and agent assignments during forking.

These templates ensure users stay updated at every step.

Organizaion Manager's Template

Notify organization managers about ticket activities related to their organization's users.

Triggered when tickets are created, replied to, or assigned.

Include alerts for ticket forks, merges, and agent assignments during forking.

Provide visibility into the support flow for all tickets associated with their organisation.

Common Templates

Notify users, collaborators, and system admins of general system-wide events.

Include templates for collaborator notifications, registration confirmations, email verification, and password-related actions.

Handle login alerts, ticket approvals, ticket forwarding, rating requests, and PDF generation.

Include alerts for job dispatch failures, purchase confirmations, and sending invoices.

These templates ensure clear communication for various system wide actions and help keep all users and stakeholders informed.

Assigned Agent's Template

Notify assigned agents about activity on their tickets.

Include replies from agents or clients, ticket assignments, and status changes.

Internal updates and SLA escalation alerts (approaching or violated) are also covered.

Notify agents when a ticket is assigned to them during forking.

These templates help assigned agents stay informed and respond efficiently.

Editing a Default Template

Click the edit icon beside the template you want to modify.

Update the Subject and Body as needed.



Example with Highlighted Shortcode in Subject

In the subject line of the New Ticket Template, the following shortcode is used:

This shortcode dynamically inserts the priority level of the ticket (e.g., High, Medium, Low) into the email subject. It helps agents quickly identify the urgency of the ticket right from the subject line.

What will the agents see?

This template is used to send an alert to agents when a new ticket is created in the system. Whenever a client submits a ticket, this template automatically sends an email notification. The message includes the ticket content and any custom shortcodes defined in the template, which are dynamically replaced with actual ticket details (such as ticket number, priority, or subject) wherever applicable.

Updated Email Body Example with Department Shortcode

This shortcode dynamically inserts the name of the department to which the ticket is assigned (e.g., Technical Support, Billing, Sales) into the email body. It helps agents quickly identify which department the ticket belongs to.

When the email template is triggered, agents will receive a notification that includes:

Ticket ID

Client's name and email

Assigned department

Client's message