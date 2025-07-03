MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 6:59 am - ConVox is proud to announce the launch of its Enhanced Management Information System (MIS) - a powerful upgrade tailored for anyone seeking faster reporting, deeper insights, and smarter quality assurance.

ConVox Launches Enhanced MIS Platform, Delivering Smarter Reporting and Integrated Quality Assurance

Hyderabad, India – [3/7/2025] – ConVox, a leader in contact center technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Enhanced Management Information System (MIS) - a powerful upgrade tailored for anyone seeking faster reporting, deeper insights, and smarter quality assurance.

Designed to complement existing workflows, the enhanced MIS ensures that users retain the reliability they're used to, while unlocking a suite of new capabilities designed for clarity, flexibility, and control.

A New Era of Real-Time Reporting

At the core of the upgrade is the MIS Dashboard, a streamlined command center that brings live metrics, scheduled reports, and historical data together on a single screen. Users can monitor active sessions, pending reports, and usage trends across customizable timeframes - with tools like a download summary graph and top report templates enhancing visibility and speed.

Smarter Downloads, Flexible Templates

The new Download Manager enables asynchronous report generation, instant or scheduled downloads, and secure access with masking and role-based controls. A dedicated Template Manager allows users to save and favorite filtered reports, reducing time spent on repetitive tasks.

Performance Built for Scale

Performance enhancements include advanced filters, smart grouping of related reports (like CDR and call recordings), and an upgraded event queuing system - all designed to ensure speed and contextual relevance at scale.

Integrated QA Module for Better Monitoring

A standout feature of the new MIS is the Integrated QA Module, offering a dedicated login for QA teams, a drag-and-drop questionnaire builder, grouped parameters, and auto-adjusting scoring logic. The platform supports HRD (High Risk Detection) and ZTP (Zero Tolerance Policy) tagging, providing granular insights into agent performance and service quality.

Review Smarter, Track Better

With tools like QA Review Difference and cumulative agent scoring, supervisors can now compare evaluations, identify discrepancies, and track long-term agent performance with precision - similar to academic GPAs. The Inbound SLA Report further ensures SLA commitments are consistently met.

With this upgrade, we've reimagined the MIS experience from the ground up - without disrupting what works. Our goal is to give customers more visibility, more control, and the tools they need to elevate their operations.

Availability

The Enhanced ConVox MIS is now available. For demos or customization, users are encouraged to contact our support representative.

About ConVox

ConVox, a product of Deepija Telecom, delivers scalable, secure, and innovative contact center solutions to businesses across sectors. With a strong focus on customer success and continuous innovation, ConVox remains a trusted partner in transforming communication infrastructures.

Media Contact:

Deepija Telecom

1800-102-3835

