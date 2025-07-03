403
Info Min., Theatre Producers Eye Growth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Minister Aburrahman Al-Mutairi is eyeing plans to propel the local theatre scene to greater levels, holding talks on Thursday with local producers in a bid to bring that goal to fruition.
Kuwait's theatre scene enjoys an illustrious history dating back more than a century with classic works that have stood the test of time, the Kuwaiti minister said amid the talks, underlining that the nation's cultural scene is backed by the political leadership.
The riveting works that Kuwaiti theatre has produced helped keep attendance on an upward trajectory, the minister said, calling on the country's public and private sectors to work as a unit to keep the industry thriving through greater engagement with the audience.
On future plans, he said that Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters is studying the feasibility of increasing the number of theatres across the nation to keep the industry vibrant, in addition to efforts aiming to introduce more genres to cater to varying public tastes.
Kuwaiti theatre has reached a critical juncture that paves the way for a "new chapter" of excellence, the minister said, reiterating the political leadership's unwavering support for the sector. (end)
