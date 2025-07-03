Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Solar Power Generator (TRO-1363)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create the ultimate all-in-one, portable solar power solution that enables you to harness the power of the sun and keep all your electronic devices charged on-the-go," said an inventor, from Brentwood Bay, BC, Canada, "so I invented the SOLARAZ SPG500. My convenient design offers a powerful, efficient, and versatile solution for all your portable power needs. It also eliminates the need for messy wiring connections and carrying multiple equipment and devices that require large footprints."

The patent-obtained invention provides a convenient, all-in-one, portable solar power generator that generates, stores, and delivers electricity. In doing so, it offers power generation and delivery capabilities for applications in B2C, B2B, and B2G. It also eliminates the need for carrying and connecting multiple solar energy capturing, processing, and converting devices needed to run small appliances such as cookers, kettles, fans, heaters, computers, and other electric and electronic devices. The invention features an innovative, convenient, portable, and powerful design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, tailgaters, households, especially during emergencies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1363, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED