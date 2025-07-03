ALTA Applauds Congress For Passing Tax Package Preserving Key Real Estate And Housing Provisions

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association representing the land title insurance and settlement services industry, today issued the following statement from ALTA CEO Chris Morton in response to passage of the Tax and Reconciliation Package:

"Federal policy should reflect continued support for policies that promote housing growth, property investment and economic mobility," Morton said. "We are encouraged to see lawmakers preserve and enhance provisions vital to a strong real estate market, including the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction, the retention of Section 1031 like-kind exchanges, expanded Opportunity Zones and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs."

These tax provisions have long been supported by ALTA and its members, including:



The 20% QBI deduction under Section 199A, which provides crucial relief for many small and midsize title and settlement companies organized as pass-through entities.

Preservation of Section 1031 like-kind exchanges , which foster investment and development in both residential and commercial markets.

Increased cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction to provide relief to homeowners in high-cost areas. Permanent mortgage interest deductibility and enhancements to the Opportunity Zones and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit programs to expand access to affordable housing and revitalization efforts.

"Real estate and housing plays a critical role in the health of the U.S. economy," Morton added. "We commend House and Senate leadership, as well as President Trump, for their commitment to preserving tax provisions that support property investment, small businesses and the broader housing economy."

ALTA will continue to advocate for state and federal policies that address housing affordability, strengthen consumer protections and support the title industry's role in protecting property rights and creating certainty in the real estate market.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Contact : Megan Hernandez

Office : 202-261-0315

Email : [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED