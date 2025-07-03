Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Hockey Players (TRO-1350)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new training aid to improve a hockey player's face-off skills," said an inventor, from Exeter, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FACE OFF PRO. My design enables you to practice without assistance."
The invention provides a new training aid for hockey coaches and players. In doing so, it allows forward skaters to practice taking face-offs or draws. As a result, it eliminates the need for another person to repeatedly drop the puck. It also enhances performance among hockey players. The invention features an innovative and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hockey coaches and players. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1350, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
