Holland America Line Marks America's 250Th Anniversary In 2026 With Cruise To Historical U.S. Ports

The July 4 departure aboard Zuiderdam sails roundtrip from Boston and includes an overnight in New York and a visit to Norfolk, Virginia

SEATTLE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of America's 250th birthday in 2026, Holland America Line is sailing a landmark cruise roundtrip from Boston - the epicenter of the American Revolution. The seven-day "America's 250th Celebration: Stars & Stripes Voyage " aboard Zuiderdam departs July 4, 2026, and includes a visit to Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, an overnight visit to New York City, as well as a special call at Norfolk, Virginia, with access to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown.

Guests will have a front-row seat to explore the heart of American culture and history. As Zuiderdam departs Boston, the ship plans to position in Boston Harbor, so guests can take in the city's iconic Fourth of July fireworks from a distance, a truly unique sailaway celebration. Following Saint John, guests will enjoy a rare call at Norfolk and an overnight at New York before returning to Boston.

"America's 250th anniversary is a singular milestone, and we're excited to mark this historic occasion with a cruise that brings our guests closer to the places where our nation was born," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "From walking the grounds of Williamsburg and visiting Ellis Island to exploring Boston's Freedom Trail, this voyage offers an unforgettable journey through American history. And with special events planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in true patriotic style, it promises to be a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone on board."

Tours in Norfolk Offer Visits to Important Historical Sites

Combining key Revolutionary War ties, an important naval legacy and significant Semiquincentennial celebrations, a visit to Norfolk opens the door to historical exploration. During the call, guests can take shore excursions to three Virginia towns that are among the most important in American history: Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown.

The "Colonial Williamsburg & Governor's Palace " shore excursion takes guests to Virginia's historic peninsula, home to Jamestown, Yorktown and Colonial Williamsburg.

On the "Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown " tour, guests visit Colonial National Historic Park, connecting Jamestown and Yorktown.

Overnight at New York Coincides with 'Sail 4th 250' Tall Ships Visit

Zuiderdam arrives in New York in time to catch the conclusion of the "Sail 4th 250" tall ships flotilla that takes place in the city July 3-8, 2026. For Sail 4th 250, the largest fleet of the world's tall ships and gray hull ships will assemble in New York Harbor for the week. When Zuiderdam cruises into New York July 8 past Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Sail 4th's "Farewell to the Fleet" will be happening as the tall ships depart for Boston, offering the possibility to get a glimpse of some of the tall ships sailing by.

With an overnight visit, guests have more time to explore New York, see the sites and experience the vibrant nightlight of the city that never sleeps. Guests who want to delve into America's history while in the Big Apple can take the "Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island " shore excursion that includes a visit to both of these iconic locales. The "New York City by Land & Sea " features a cruise on the city's waterways for unique views of several landmarks, including Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

Fares for the seven-day "America's 250th Celebration: Stars & Stripes Voyage " start at $1,459 per person, double occupancy, and include port fees and taxes.

For more information about Holland America Line , consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica .

Find Holland America Line on Facebook , Instagram and the Holland America Blog . You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years - longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.