Vinyl Ester Market Projected To Hit $2.1 Billion By 2030 Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Flue gas desulfurization installation and rise in demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks drive the growth of the global vinyl ester market

- Allied Market Research WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global vinyl ester market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030Vinyl ester is a resin made by esterifying an epoxy resin with monocarboxylic acid. The resulting product is then dissolved in a solvent such as styrene. Vinyl ester is utilized in a wide range of industries, including pipes & tanks, building, transportation, and paint & coatings. It is a thermoset material that is commonly utilized as a replacement for polyester and epoxy.Request Sample Report @Vinyl ester has a number of physical advantages, including increased strength and corrosion resistance. As a result, it is a favorite substance among a variety of others. It has a low viscosity and is resistant to water absorption. It offers greater strength and mechanical properties than other materials.The vinyl ester market is being driven by an increase in demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) installations as a result of rise in environmental concerns and laws on hazardous emissions, as well as an increase in demand for corrosion resistant materials. Limestone slurry pipes and stack liners are two major applications of vinyl ester resins in the FGD process. These resins can be used in flake glass lining systems and new and retrofit FGD applications. In addition, the vinyl ester market is benefiting from increased infrastructural investments.Purchase Enquiry Report @The vinyl ester market is also being propelled by the constant demand for vinyl ester in the chemical and water and wastewater treatment end-use sectors. On the other hand, cheaper cost and easy availability of substitutes are hampering the vinyl ester market. In addition, surge in number of wind turbine installations worldwide followed by increase in applications of vinyl ester in mass transit buses and railways serves as an opportunity during the global vinyl ester market forecast period.The key players profiled in this global vinyl ester market report :Polynt, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., INEOS, DIC CORPORATION, Interplastic Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Swancor, Reinchhold LLC 2, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd., and AOC, LLC.Interested in Purchase Report @Key Market Players:Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Reichhold LLC 2, Polynt, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, INEOS, Swancor, Interplastic Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., AOC, LLC.Similar Reports:Bionematicides Market:Palladium Market :Polyurethane Market::Mineral Oil Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.