BAYOTECH SHIFTS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA HYDROGEN HUB DEVELOPMENT TO NEW SITE TO ACCELERATE IMPACT

Strategic decision enables faster path to clean hydrogen delivery and community investment

HOUSTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech , a global leader in hydrogen production and distribution solutions, today announced a strategic update to its Northern Calif. hydrogen development strategy.

As the hydrogen economy evolves, BayoTech is shifting focus from the previously planned Port of Stockton site to a new location in the region that, at this time, more closely aligns with its goals for expedited project execution, broader community benefit, and faster hydrogen delivery. This pivot allows BayoTech to move quickly and advance its mission to drive near-term growth and long-term value.

Originally announced in 2023, the Stockton hydrogen hub earned broad support from the Port of Stockton, local government, labor groups, and community stakeholders. The project was fully entitled, reviewed under the California Environmental Quality Act , and unanimously approved by the Port, a strong validation of its vision and value.

BayoTech remains committed to workforce development across Calif., including job creation, STEM education partnerships, and infrastructure investment. These priorities are central as the company works with cities, ports, transit agencies, and policymakers to expand hydrogen statewide.

The newly selected location, to be announced later this year, has strong local support and aligns with BayoTech's strategy to deliver local hydrogen supply. The company expects to break ground on multiple hubs, including in Northern Calif. with updates to follow as development progresses.

"The energy economy is changing rapidly, and the ability to adapt is critical," said David Best, CEO of BayoTech. "We're moving quickly to meet demand from public and private partners who recognize hydrogen's role in decarbonizing transportation and improving air quality, especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately impacted by diesel and natural gas emissions."

BayoTech's hydrogen hubs provide reliable, low-carbon hydrogen close to where it's needed most to power fuel cell electric vehicles, public transit fleets, and industrial applications. By locating hubs near demand and enabling the transition from fossil fuels to clean hydrogen, BayoTech helps improve local air quality and public health.

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites its local hydrogen production hubs close to demand and distributes it to consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, siting permits and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

