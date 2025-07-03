Dubai: 10-Year-Old Reports Abusive Father Through Smart App, Police Take Action

A 10-year-old used the Dubai Police smart app to report his abusive father for excessive cruelty . His action prompted quick intervention by the Child and Women Protection Department.

The boy, identified only as A.A, said he was repeatedly beaten up by his father, unlike his younger siblings. The beatings left visible bruises on his body, which he tried to hide from classmates. His performance in school also began to decline, drawing concern from his school's administration and social worker.

Recommended For You

The school contacted Dubai Police after the social worker noticed bruises on the child's body and signs of emotional distress. According to Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department, the boy was initially too afraid to speak out, fearing more punishment at home.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

School social worker intervened

"The school social worker built trust with the child and encouraged him to use the police smart app," said Al Matrooshi. "Once the report was submitted, we were able to intervene immediately."

Dubai Police summoned the father, who admitted to beating his son but said he did not intend to cause harm. According to Al Matrooshi, the father explained that he was following the parenting style he had experienced himself, believing that it would toughen up his son.

"He thought harsh discipline would raise a strong child, but what it caused instead was trauma and social withdrawal," said Al Matrooshi. "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and punishable by law."

Police say the father pledged to change his parenting approach. Legal action will be taken where appropriate, and the child will continue receiving psychological and social support, with follow-ups to ensure his well-being.

Wadeema's law

Authorities emphasised the importance of early reporting in such cases and reminded residents that children's rights are protected under the UAE's Child Protection Law . Incidents can be reported confidentially via the Dubai Police smart app and website, by calling 901, or by visiting the Child Oasis at the Dubai Police headquarters in Al Twar.

The UAE implemented a comprehensive child protection law to safeguard the rights and well-being of children living in the country. The Federal Law, known as the Wadeema's Law, is the cornerstone of child protection in the country.

Named after a tragic case involving child abuse, the law aims to ensure children's safety, welfare, and development. In 2012, a girl named Wadeema was abused and killed by her father; the incident shook the consciousness of the nation. The leadership launched a legal workshop that led to the introduction of Wadeema's Law in 2016.