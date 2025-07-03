Free 15-Day Return, Items For Dh4: Amazon Bazaar Launches In UAE

Noticed a bright purple section pop up on your Amazon app? The online shopping platform has now launched a new section called 'Amazon Bazaar' for shoppers exclusively in the UAE.

What is the difference? Simply put, the products are more affordable, with majority of them priced at less than Dh25 and starting from just Dh4, ranging across fashion, home, lifestyle and other items.

Recommended For You

With its recent launch, the company is also offering shoppers who order products on Amazon Bazaar during the first month a discount of 25 per cent off all orders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

So how does it work?

The first thing to note is that Bazaar is a mobile-only experience. Users can locate the new section on the top left corner, right next to the deals, on the button labelled 'bazaar'. Customers can also simply search for 'Bazaar' on the app to start shopping the latest and affordable trends. They can also access the product selection on their mobile device browser via amazon/bazaar .

Quick delivery, great deals

There are separate sections offering deals under Dh25, weekly super savers and items for just Dh4.

Another section also offers 'crazy low' deals, claiming to have 'unbelievable finds for crazy low prices'.

For shoppers with large orders, the platform offers extra savings. Users with orders over Dh150 will avail a five per cent off and those with orders above Dh300 can avail a 10 per cent discount.

Free 15-day return

Free shipping on Amazon can differ for customers, and varies by product. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime users can avail free shipping on all orders.

Amazon Bazaar gives buyers a chance to enjoy free delivery on orders over Dh90 or more, with most products arriving within six to twelve days. If a product doesn't work out, free 15-day returns are available on most purchases.

Here is what the main page looks like:

Can all customers access it?

Some UAE customers should already be able to access Amazon Bazaar, with it being available to select users in beta after they update their Amazon mobile app.

For all users, the company announced that it is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks.