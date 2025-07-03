Diljit Dosanjh Quells Rumours Of His Exit From 'Border 2' Amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' Row

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh quelled reports of his exit from Border 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

Taking to Instagram, the famous actor-singer dropped a video in which he can be seen donning the Indian Air Force uniform on the sets of Border 2.

The actor captioned it, "Border 2 (with a clap board emoji)." The video features the iconic Border song, Sandese Aate Hain, playing in the background.

Dosanjh has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with Pakistani artiste Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. The timing of the movie's release is significant, as it comes amid the recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sardaar Ji 3 released in theatres around the world on 27 June but not in India.

A few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees wrote to the makers of Border 2, urging them to shun Dosanjh.

However, the team of Border 2 has yet to respond to the union.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1999 blockbuster Border and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta film is being directed by Anurag Singh. It also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.