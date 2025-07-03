Deepika Padukone Is First Indian To Be Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
It's a proud moment for India as actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a recipient of prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
On July 2, Padukone's name along with other renowned personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance and sports entertainment, were announced at a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood.
Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Hollywood actress Emily Blunt, French actor Cotillard, Canadian star Rachel McAdams, Italian actor Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will also be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
In 2017, Padukone made her Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. She has also been featured in TIME's 100 most influential people list and Variety's International Women's Impact Report.
She has also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala in the previous years.
The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from "hundreds" of nominations at a meeting on June 20.
The selections were ratified by the Chamber's board of directors on June 25.
"We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026," Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.
"These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition."
