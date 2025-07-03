Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stabbing Attack Wounds Several In Finland, Suspect Held

2025-07-03 02:21:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Helsinki: Several people were stabbed and wounded on Thursday near a shopping centre in the Finnish city of Tampere, and the suspect has been arrested, police said.

"The situation no longer poses a danger to outsiders. The victims are being given first aid," police said in a statement, adding that they were unable to immediately provide more details, including the number of victims.

Several police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene after the violence, local media reported.

Police said they were alerted to the stabbing at 4:23 pm (1323 GMT), and the area outside the Ratina shopping centre was cordoned off and police were still talking to witnesses more than an hour later.

Tampere, a city of around 260,000, is located around 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of Helsinki.

