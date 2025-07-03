Younousse, Tijan Win Gstaad Elite Opener

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's beach volleyball stars Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan kicked off their Gstaad Elite16 campaign with a gritty win in Switzerland, overcoming Portugal's Hugo Campos and João Pedrosa in a thrilling three-set battle. The former Olympic bronze medallists held their nerve in the decider to seal a 2-1 (21-18, 23-25, 15-11) victory and make a strong start in Group C of the Beach Pro Tour event. Next up, Younousse and Tijan will take on the highly-rated Norwegian pair Henrik Nicolai Mol and Matthias Berntsen, followed by a clash against Austria's Christoph Dressler and Philipp Waller as they aim to advance to the knockout stage.