Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Younousse, Tijan Win Gstaad Elite Opener

Younousse, Tijan Win Gstaad Elite Opener


2025-07-03 02:20:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's beach volleyball stars Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan kicked off their Gstaad Elite16 campaign with a gritty win in Switzerland, overcoming Portugal's Hugo Campos and João Pedrosa in a thrilling three-set battle. The former Olympic bronze medallists held their nerve in the decider to seal a 2-1 (21-18, 23-25, 15-11) victory and make a strong start in Group C of the Beach Pro Tour event. Next up, Younousse and Tijan will take on the highly-rated Norwegian pair Henrik Nicolai Mol and Matthias Berntsen, followed by a clash against Austria's Christoph Dressler and Philipp Waller as they aim to advance to the knockout stage.

MENAFN03072025000063011010ID1109758079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search