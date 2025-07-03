Inventhelp Inventor Develops Positive Affirmation Teddy Bear For Children (TRO-1346)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional life coach, and I wanted to create a special toy to help coach a child to develop a positive mindset and self-esteem," said an inventor, from Val Caron, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the AFFIRMABEAR. My design would also be a comfort object to help combat negative thoughts."
The invention provides an effective way to help children learn and practice positive affirmations. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional stuffed animals and toys. As a result, it increases self-confidence and positivity. It also increases comfort. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including The Affirmacub (baby/child bear), The Affirmabear, and The Affirmapillow. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1346, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
